Validity (VAL) Price Tops $2.06 on Exchanges

Validity (VAL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Validity coin can currently be purchased for $2.06 or 0.00008554 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Validity has a total market capitalization of $9.57 million and approximately $86,114.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Validity has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000087 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 36.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000029 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Validity Profile

VAL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,644,328 coins and its circulating supply is 4,641,588 coins. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Validity is validitytech.com. Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org.

Buying and Selling Validity

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

