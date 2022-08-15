Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Up to $20.57

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.57, but opened at $21.25. Valneva shares last traded at $21.25, with a volume of 20 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on VALN. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Valneva in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Get Valneva alerts:

Valneva Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valneva

Valneva Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Valneva by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Valneva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Valneva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,369,000. 0.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.