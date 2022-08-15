Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VVV. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Valvoline from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Valvoline from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Valvoline stock opened at $29.99 on Thursday. Valvoline has a 52-week low of $26.69 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,756,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 16,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

