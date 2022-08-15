Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Lifted by Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.7% of Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 42,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.40. The stock had a trading volume of 457,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,323,789. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $53.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.12.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

