Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Purchased by Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 719,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,666 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises 5.9% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. owned about 0.24% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $44,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGK. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 118.0% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 12,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 479,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,892,000 after buying an additional 31,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGK traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.80. 105,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,668,628. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.97 and its 200-day moving average is $58.60. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $49.75 and a 52 week high of $70.70.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.