Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Bought by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 778 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,954,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000.

NYSEARCA VV opened at $195.78 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.40. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $166.09 and a one year high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

