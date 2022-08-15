Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Rather & Kittrell Inc.

Rather & Kittrell Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $77.00. 27,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,435,581. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.65. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.65 and a fifty-two week high of $82.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

