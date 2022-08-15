Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,405 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $976,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 79,775.0% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $653,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $171.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.60. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.54 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

