Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) CEO Sells $413,844.48 in Stock

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 20,528 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $413,844.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,769,984. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Vera Therapeutics Price Performance

VERA stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.65. 52,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,212. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.57.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VERA has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERA. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Vera Therapeutics by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Vera Therapeutics by 445.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Read More

