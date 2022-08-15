Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) CEO Sells $413,844.48 in Stock

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 20,528 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $413,844.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,769,984. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
VERA stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.65. 52,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,212. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.57.
Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERA. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Vera Therapeutics by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Vera Therapeutics by 445.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.
Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.
