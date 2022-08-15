Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Vifor Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNHAF remained flat at $174.25 during midday trading on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.03. Vifor Pharma has a 1 year low of $174.25 and a 1 year high of $183.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Vifor Pharma from CHF 167 to CHF 179 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Vifor Pharma Company Profile

Vifor Pharma AG, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Ferinject/Injectafer, a solution of ferric carboxymaltose used for the treatment of iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia; Maltofer, an oral iron polymaltose complex for infants, children, adolescents, and pregnant woman with iron deficiency; and Mircera, a long-acting erythropoiesis-stimulating agent (ESA) to treat symptomatic anemia associated with the chronic kidney disease (CKD).It also provides Retacrit, a short-acting ESA; Venofer, an intravenous iron sucrose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency; and Velphoro, a non-calcium, iron-based chewable phosphate binder for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in adults with CKD undergoing dialysis.

