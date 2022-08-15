VINchain Price Up 2.4% This Week (VIN)

VINchain (VIN) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 15th. One VINchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VINchain has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. VINchain has a market cap of $1.44 million and $143,290.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,876.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003930 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004216 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00128171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00035846 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00066405 BTC.

About VINchain

VIN is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io. The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. VINchain’s official message board is vinchain.io/blog.

Buying and Selling VINchain

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

