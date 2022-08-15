Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,882 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,621,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 179.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,767,213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,839,000 after buying an additional 1,134,353 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 531,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,727,000 after buying an additional 182,623 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth $35,191,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 863,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $179,343,000 after acquiring an additional 138,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Vulcan Materials to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.13.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 1.5 %

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

NYSE VMC opened at $178.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.85. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $137.54 and a one year high of $213.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.04%.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total transaction of $557,981.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,970 shares in the company, valued at $655,963.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.