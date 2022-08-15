Wealth Alliance Acquires 1,967 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $62.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $78.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.02%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

