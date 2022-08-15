Wealth Alliance Boosts Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Wealth Alliance increased its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 246.5% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,446,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451,779 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,420,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,447,000 after buying an additional 1,489,272 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,875,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,936,000 after buying an additional 971,962 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $32,703,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,867,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CAG stock opened at $34.39 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.02. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $36.97. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CAG shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Emanuel Chirico bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,239.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.