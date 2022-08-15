Wealth Alliance Boosts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,690 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.36.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $239.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.15. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.44.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

