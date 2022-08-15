Wealth Alliance Purchases 261 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Amgen were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Amgen stock opened at $248.39 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $244.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.81. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $132.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet cut Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.14.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

