Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

WBS has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush downgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Webster Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Webster Financial stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.64. 437,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,939. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.06 and its 200 day moving average is $50.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Activity at Webster Financial

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $607.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.36 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 20.70%. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $48,149.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,070.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $48,149.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,070.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Luis Massiani sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $371,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,099,611.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Webster Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 45.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

