WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) EVP William Mastoris Sells 4,690 Shares

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded up $0.64 on Monday, reaching $106.28. 864,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,244. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.84 and a 52 week high of $108.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.68 and a 200 day moving average of $98.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 142.7% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

