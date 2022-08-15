Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 612 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 612 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,554,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,401,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.9 %

ADP traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $259.09. 21,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,862,929. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $257.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.61. The stock has a market cap of $107.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

