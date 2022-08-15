Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its position in Accenture by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 2,616 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Accenture by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Lockerman Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.32.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $320.33. The company had a trading volume of 30,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,037. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $261.77 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $289.30 and its 200 day moving average is $307.27. The company has a market cap of $202.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

See Also

