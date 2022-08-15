Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Short Interest Update

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the July 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 862,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Westlake Price Performance

WLK stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.70. The company had a trading volume of 783,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.60 and a 200 day moving average of $113.16. Westlake has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $141.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $0.357 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WLK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Westlake from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Westlake from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Westlake from $135.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Westlake from $114.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Westlake from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.75.

In other Westlake news, CEO Albert Chao sold 37,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total transaction of $4,938,272.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,983 shares in the company, valued at $61,667,523.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Westlake news, CEO Albert Chao sold 37,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total transaction of $4,938,272.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,983 shares in the company, valued at $61,667,523.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger L. Kearns sold 8,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total transaction of $1,142,781.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,237.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,691 shares of company stock worth $7,948,918. Insiders own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westlake

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Westlake by 72.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,978,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,590 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Westlake by 82.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,297,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $160,087,000 after acquiring an additional 588,163 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Westlake in the fourth quarter worth about $115,498,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Westlake by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 964,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,699,000 after acquiring an additional 308,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Westlake by 189.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,029,000 after acquiring an additional 524,828 shares in the last quarter.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

