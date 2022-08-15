Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 3,800 ($45.92) price target on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

LON:WPM opened at GBX 2,725 ($32.93) on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of GBX 2,570 ($31.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,038.20 ($48.79). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,969.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,287.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,989.05.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.07%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.