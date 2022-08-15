WhiteCoin Price Tops $0.12 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 62% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 15th. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 81.8% against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000484 BTC on popular exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $86.94 million and $817,620.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00024758 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017012 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005277 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000893 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

