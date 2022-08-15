Whiteheart (WHITE) Trading 7% Higher This Week

Whiteheart (WHITE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. One Whiteheart coin can currently be bought for $139.12 or 0.00577114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Whiteheart has traded 7% higher against the dollar. Whiteheart has a market cap of $1.24 million and $25,021.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Whiteheart Coin Profile

Whiteheart’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Whiteheart Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

