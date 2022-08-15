Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3,291.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 53,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 52,202 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 199.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 202,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,484,000 after purchasing an additional 135,218 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 253.6% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 11,894 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of STIP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.16. 8,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,334. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.45 and a one year high of $107.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.59 and a 200 day moving average of $103.51.

