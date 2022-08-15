Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 1.8% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $13,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,540,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,823,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463,503 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,484,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,600,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,002 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,151,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,200,903,000 after buying an additional 741,429 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,692,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,123,795,000 after buying an additional 221,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,323,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $894,036,000 after buying an additional 292,544 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $160.36. 36,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,416,630. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.33. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $139.96 and a 12-month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

