Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Buys 5,442 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 98.8% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 87,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 43,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gainplan LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 79.6% during the first quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 12,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $50.43. 46,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,299,407. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.60 and a 52 week high of $57.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

