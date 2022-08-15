Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Increases Position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IGM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1,428.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 655,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,752,000 after buying an additional 612,636 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 3,652.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 595,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,336,000 after acquiring an additional 579,397 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1,182.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 496,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,081,000 after purchasing an additional 458,086 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the first quarter worth about $170,907,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the first quarter worth about $23,641,000.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IGM traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $350.50. 402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,764. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $313.82 and a 200 day moving average of $342.84. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $284.31 and a twelve month high of $453.66.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

