Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. owned about 0.08% of VanEck Short Muni ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 99,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Vista Finance LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $585,000. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 54,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 9,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SMB remained flat at $17.13 during trading on Monday. 3,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,219. VanEck Short Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.12.

About VanEck Short Muni ETF

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

