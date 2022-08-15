Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Short Interest Up 21.6% in July

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 162,800 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the July 15th total of 133,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 407.0 days.
Worldline Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:WWLNF opened at $46.15 on Monday. Worldline has a 1-year low of $34.65 and a 1-year high of $84.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Worldline Company Profile
