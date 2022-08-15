Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Short Interest Up 21.6% in July

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 162,800 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the July 15th total of 133,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 407.0 days.

Worldline Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:WWLNF opened at $46.15 on Monday. Worldline has a 1-year low of $34.65 and a 1-year high of $84.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Worldline Company Profile

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

