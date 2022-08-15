W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Shares Gap Down to $6.16

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.16, but opened at $5.84. W&T Offshore shares last traded at $5.53, with a volume of 67,757 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of W&T Offshore to $8.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

W&T Offshore Stock Down 7.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $813.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average is $5.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.22 million. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 17.26% and a negative return on equity of 102.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 106.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 259.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,832,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,098,000 after buying an additional 4,929,977 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,191,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,653,000 after buying an additional 429,419 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,360,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after buying an additional 135,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,734,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,831,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 92,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

About W&T Offshore

(Get Rating)

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.