Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Short Interest Update

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 768,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:WH traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.80. 720,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,688. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $62.89 and a 52 week high of $93.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.47.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WH shares. StockNews.com cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.75.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WH. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 50.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 94.1% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $140,000. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after buying an additional 15,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $640,000. Institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.
