Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Short Interest Update

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 768,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:WH traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.80. 720,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,688. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $62.89 and a 52 week high of $93.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.47.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WH shares. StockNews.com cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.75.

In related news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 30,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $2,424,660.14. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WH. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 50.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 94.1% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $140,000. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after buying an additional 15,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $640,000. Institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

