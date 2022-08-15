Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target Cut to $77.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WYNN. UBS Group set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $87.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.19.

Wynn Resorts Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $68.74 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $107.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.74.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $908.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $134,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,292.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1,986.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

