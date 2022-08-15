Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Price Target Cut to C$1.20 by Analysts at Desjardins

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$3.00 to C$1.20 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on XEBEF. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$2.25 to C$1.40 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a report on Sunday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$1.75 to C$0.85 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xebec Adsorption currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.81.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

Xebec Adsorption Trading Up 16.9 %

Shares of XEBEF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,590. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11. Xebec Adsorption has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $3.22.

About Xebec Adsorption

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.