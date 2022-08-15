XpresSpa Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:XSPA)

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 6,675 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,524% compared to the typical volume of 411 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on XpresSpa Group from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XpresSpa Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XSPA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in XpresSpa Group by 106.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 15,064 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in XpresSpa Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Fund Evaluation Group LLC acquired a new position in XpresSpa Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in XpresSpa Group during the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in XpresSpa Group during the first quarter worth $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.35% of the company’s stock.

XpresSpa Group Price Performance

Shares of XpresSpa Group stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.89. 30,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,999. XpresSpa Group has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $2.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. XpresSpa Group had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $24.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.42 million. Equities analysts predict that XpresSpa Group will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About XpresSpa Group

XpresSpa Group, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates through three segments: XpresSpa, XpresTest, and Treat. The company offers spa services, including massage, and nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products; and retail products. It also operates wellness centers that provides COVID-19 screening and testing, and rapid testing services for other communicable diseases, such as influenza, COVID-19, RSV, Flu A&B, and seasonal flu vaccination services; and other medical diagnostic testing services.

