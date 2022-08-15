XpresSpa Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:XSPA)

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 6,675 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,524% compared to the typical volume of 411 call options.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on XpresSpa Group from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XSPA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in XpresSpa Group by 106.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 15,064 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in XpresSpa Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Fund Evaluation Group LLC acquired a new position in XpresSpa Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in XpresSpa Group during the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in XpresSpa Group during the first quarter worth $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.35% of the company’s stock.
XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. XpresSpa Group had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $24.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.42 million. Equities analysts predict that XpresSpa Group will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.
XpresSpa Group, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates through three segments: XpresSpa, XpresTest, and Treat. The company offers spa services, including massage, and nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products; and retail products. It also operates wellness centers that provides COVID-19 screening and testing, and rapid testing services for other communicable diseases, such as influenza, COVID-19, RSV, Flu A&B, and seasonal flu vaccination services; and other medical diagnostic testing services.
