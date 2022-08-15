xRhodium 24 Hour Volume Reaches $172.00 (XRC)

xRhodium (XRC) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Over the last seven days, xRhodium has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One xRhodium coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00001252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. xRhodium has a market cap of $377,823.44 and approximately $172.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get xRhodium alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000187 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003116 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000790 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Blitz Labs (BLITZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001357 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000248 BTC.

About xRhodium

xRhodium (CRYPTO:XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh.

xRhodium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xRhodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy xRhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for xRhodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xRhodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.