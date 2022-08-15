YooShi Hits Market Capitalization of $54.04 Million (YOOSHI)

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 15th. In the last seven days, YooShi has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. One YooShi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YooShi has a market cap of $54.04 million and approximately $715,585.00 worth of YooShi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00013753 BTC.

YooShi Profile

YooShi’s official Twitter account is @yooshi_official.

YooShi Coin Trading

