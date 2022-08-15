YUMMY Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (YUMMY)

YUMMY (YUMMY) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 15th. Over the last seven days, YUMMY has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. YUMMY has a total market cap of $1.43 million and $120,880.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YUMMY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004141 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002322 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001542 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00014037 BTC.
YUMMY Profile
YUMMY’s total supply is 445,577,510,906 coins and its circulating supply is 367,302,685,640 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto.
Buying and Selling YUMMY
