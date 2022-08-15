ZClassic (ZCL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $18.00

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.0350 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $324,615.86 and $18.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded 33% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.84 or 0.00306332 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00123358 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00082703 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003404 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

