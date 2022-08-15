Zebi Token (ZEBI) Price Tops $0.0001

Zebi Token (ZEBI) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. During the last week, Zebi Token has traded down 21.5% against the dollar. One Zebi Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zebi Token has a market capitalization of $156,554.30 and $850.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004133 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002312 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001556 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00014108 BTC.
About Zebi Token
Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,242,388,478 coins and its circulating supply is 1,049,296,776 coins. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia. The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io.
Zebi Token Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Zebi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zebi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.