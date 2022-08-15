Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Holdings Cut by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $453.33.

In related news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total value of $765,733.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,116. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $347.00. 2,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,553. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $313.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $369.87. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $283.72 and a one year high of $615.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.64.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

