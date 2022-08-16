131,845 Shares in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT) Purchased by Hightower 6M Holding LLC

Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 131,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XMPT. CWM LLC bought a new stake in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cross Staff Investments Inc bought a new position in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $745,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its stake in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 17,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XMPT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.43. 2,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,246. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.33. VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $21.88 and a 52 week high of $30.58.

