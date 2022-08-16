1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Holdings Increased by Lane Generational LLC

Lane Generational LLC lifted its stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,147 shares during the quarter. 1Life Healthcare makes up 4.9% of Lane Generational LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lane Generational LLC owned about 0.25% of 1Life Healthcare worth $5,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sheares Healthcare Group Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sheares Healthcare Group Pte. Ltd. now owns 8,321,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,205,000 after buying an additional 21,252 shares during the last quarter. Addition Three General Partner L.P. purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,692,000. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 6,798,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218,531 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 26.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,002,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,547,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,764,000 after purchasing an additional 593,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

1Life Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ONEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.48). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 21.05% and a negative net margin of 40.24%. The firm had revenue of $255.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.99 million. On average, analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ONEM. William Blair downgraded 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on 1Life Healthcare to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 1Life Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.19.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

