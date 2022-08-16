2,118 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Bought by Miramar Capital LLC

Miramar Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $332.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,383,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,549,776. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $297.77 and a 200-day moving average of $320.97. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

