2,295 Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Acquired by Saturna Capital CORP

Saturna Capital CORP bought a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 288.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 588.6% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently issued reports on ETN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 target price on Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.64.
NYSE ETN opened at $152.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $60.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.50. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $175.72.
Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.15%.
Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.
