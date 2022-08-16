3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the 3D printing company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DDD. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on 3D Systems from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3D Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

3D Systems Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DDD traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.23. 46,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,705. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. 3D Systems has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $34.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.11.

Insider Activity at 3D Systems

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. 3D Systems had a net margin of 39.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $140.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. 3D Systems’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3D Systems will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jim D. Kever purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.65 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 404,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,309,756.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other 3D Systems news, Director Jim D. Kever acquired 10,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.65 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 404,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,309,756.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 10,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $106,480.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 577,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,060,159. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 3D Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

About 3D Systems

(Get Rating)

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

Featured Stories

