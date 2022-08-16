45,728 Shares in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Acquired by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $542,230,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 899.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,038,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,202 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,729,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,821 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,453,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,984,000 after purchasing an additional 973,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,842,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,714,000 after acquiring an additional 732,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN opened at $66.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $207.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.42. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $53.63 and a fifty-two week high of $71.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.14.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently -221.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AZN. Danske started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £102 ($123.25) to £111 ($134.12) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

