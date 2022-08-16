4,630 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Bought by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $2,065,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 7,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total value of $639,683.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,423,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.91, for a total value of $9,313,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,343.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total transaction of $639,683.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,423,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,435 shares of company stock worth $31,663,304 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.3 %

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating and set a $536.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $655.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $698.35.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $643.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $70.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $747.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $596.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $637.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $27.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

