4imprint Group plc (FOUR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 33.01 on September 16th

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 33.01 ($0.40) per share on Friday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from 4imprint Group’s previous dividend of $22.99. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

4imprint Group Stock Up 0.5 %

FOUR stock opened at GBX 3,975 ($48.03) on Tuesday. 4imprint Group has a twelve month low of GBX 2,175 ($26.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,989.89 ($48.21). The company has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 5,947.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,731.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,761.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FOUR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on 4imprint Group from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 4,800 ($58.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($32.62) price target on shares of 4imprint Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

4imprint Group Company Profile

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers pens, bags, drinkware, embroidered apparel, business gifts, fitness and outdoor recreation/leisure, tradeshows and signage, home and work, and wellness and safety products.

