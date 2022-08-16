51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

51job Stock Performance

Shares of JOBS stock opened at $60.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.49. 51job has a 1 year low of $43.19 and a 1 year high of $79.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Get 51job alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 51job

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOBS. Oasis Management Co Ltd. grew its position in 51job by 8.0% during the first quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,415,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,432,000 after acquiring an additional 178,564 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 51job by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,846,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,134,000 after acquiring an additional 162,550 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 51job by 108.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,602,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,828,000 after acquiring an additional 832,711 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 51job by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,062,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,204,000 after acquiring an additional 14,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of 51job by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,022,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,044,000 after acquiring an additional 237,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

About 51job

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.